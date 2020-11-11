With the NBA Draft set for next Wednesday and the 2020-21 season launching about a month later, it’s a good time to take stock of the league.

The Lakers are still soaking in the sunshine of winning the title in the bubble and are favored to go back-to-back like they’re on the cover of Lethal Weapon. However, several other contenders (we’re looking at you, Clippers and Bucks) are chomping at the bit to overtake them. At the same time, there are a handful of veteran teams that shouldn’t be slept on, such as the Celtics, Nets, 76ers, and Warriors. Oh, and there’s that pesky team that pushed the Lakers to six games in the Finals.

Everyone’s gunning for L.A. next year, and the Lakers will have a tall task overcoming the many talented teams coming for the throne.

While it’s tempting to speculate on future outcomes now—isn’t that what fandom is all about?!—there’s still a lot that could happen before the league tips Dec. 22. We’re here to give you a recap on the most buzzworthy noise around the league right now.