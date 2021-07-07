This year’s NBA free agency class was once upon a time shaping up to be transcendent. But thanks to a number of stars signing max extensions—like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Paul George—that’s no longer the case.

After Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul—whose playoff brilliance continued in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Tuesday—the caliber of available free agents this summer drops off. Sure, there are a number of very good point guards and former All-Stars available—we’re talking Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan. But it could be a complete dud if Leonard and Paul re-sign with the Clippers and Suns, respectively, as is generally the expectation around the league. That being said, let’s also remember that predicting what Leonard’s going to do is forever an exercise in futility.

So that means the trade market is where it’s probably going to be poppin’. There are plenty of stars and impact players who could be on the move, either because said player is disgruntled with his situation (Damian Lillard), has potentially worn out his welcome (Ben Simmons and Kristaps Porzingis), or represents a chip that’s too enticing not to use (Andrew Wiggins, CJ McCollum, and Kemba Walker). If names like that are actually dealt, the summer could be extremely spicy.

Here’s our usual disclaimer: Trade proposals and/or highlighting potential destinations is forever an overly simplistic exercise. Keep in mind that NBA transactions are way more complicated than they’re always made out to be. As ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks told Complex Sports this past winter, when you’re trying to consummate a trade always operate by this rule: “How does it help both teams? How is it a win-win?”

Here are 10 intriguing names that could be on the move when the trade market heats up.