Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by Waka Flocka Flame for the Season 9 finale to talk about him going too hard in rare sneakers such as Red Octobers, his secret to make sure his Air Force 1s don't crease, and some of his craziest sneaker stories from performing around the world.