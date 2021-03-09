Streetwear stalwart Union Los Angeles is celebrating 30 years in the game, and it’s calling on some big names to join in on the festivities.

Announced today via a blog post that also serves as a brief retrospective of the store’s 30-year run, the anniversary drops are confirmed to include collaborations with Jordan Brand and Nike. Jordan Brand has been one of Union’s biggest partnerships in recent memory, with 2018’s Air Jordan 1 and last year’s Air Jordan 4 being some of the most hyped projects of their respective years. As for Nike, the Swoosh is also a longtime Union collaborator, perhaps best known for its 2005 Air Force 180 “Clerks Pack” release.

It’s not yet confirmed if either project will include footwear, but it’s likely that Union will be looking to revisit its popular Air Jordan collaborations soon.

Other brands in Union’s 30th anniversary releases include Acronym, Awake, Bape, Bephies Beauty Supply, Born x Raised, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Camp High, Fear of God Essentials, Harun, Kostas, Noah, OAMC, Off-White, RRR, Real Bad Man, Stüssy, and Verdy.