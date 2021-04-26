Sean Wotherspoon’s eco-friendly Adidas collaboration is continuing this holiday season with some help from a familiar friend.

For his third Adidas sneaker collab, the Round Two co-founder will once again link up with Japanese-based boutique Atmos. Wotherspoon has previously worked with Atmos on an Asics Gel-Lyte 3 sneaker as well as co-branded Sean Wotherspoon x Atmos apparel.

Although the collaboration has yet to be announced by the parties involved, a leak obtained by Complex shows that the store owner-slash-designer’s latest venture, set to pre-release in November followed by a wider launch in December for $160, will see Wotherspoon and Atmos help introduce a brand new model known as the Adidas Superturf Adventure (style code GW8810).

According to a product line sheet, the outdoor-inspired vegan shoe is informed by Wotherspoon’s emphasis on recycled materials and uses a cork insole along with recycled polyester. A detachable corduroy cover with a waterproof sealed zipper sits atop the laces, and it can be taken off and used as a wallet or keychain if the wearer desires. The trail-like shoe uses the same Adiprene+ cushioning and outsole of the brand’s Response Hoverturf model and a white corduroy material as its base.

Wotherspoon’s previous Adidas collaborations include a Superearth Superstar and the just-released ZX 8000 Superearth. He is best known for his popular Nike Air Max 1/97, first released in 2017 and again for Air Max Day 2018.