On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two NFL draft picks throwing down in the Sneaker Gridiron! In one corner, he’s a Heisman Trophy Award winning wide receiver repping out of Amite, Louisiana. The Slim Reaper #6 Smitty aka DeVonta Smith is here to battle! And in the other corner, he is a quarterback with the vision of Professor X and the arm strength of Colossus! San Antonio’s chosen one! #11 Kellen Mond is here to battle! Enjoy the episode and let us know who you think won this battle!