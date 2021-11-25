GOAT’s weeklong 2021 Black Friday releases have been going on since last Friday, and before wrapping things up on November 26, the app is set for a big lineup of Thanksgiving day releases tomorrow.

The day’s drops will be highlighted by a chance at Devin Booker’s Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro PE for its original retail price of $175. These days, the shoe is tough to track down (Flight Club, the sneaker consignment store owned by GOAT Group, currently has no sizes in stock), but it was originally released in April 2018 exclusively at three House of Hoops locations: Harlem, Hollywood and Highland, and Scottsdale, Arizona. Player exclusives are often not released to the public, but this was one of a handful of Nike Kobes that were offered at select locations.

Detail of the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro Devin Booker PE, Image via

GOAT’s previous major 2021 Black Friday drops have thus far included the Diamond Supply Co. x Nike Dunk Low “Tiffany,” Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low, Kanye West’s Louis Vuitton Dons and “College Dropout” A Bathing Bapesta Lows, and the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High. Releases will end this Friday, November 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET.