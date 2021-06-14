For the third year running, sneaker marketplace GOAT is asking the users of its platform to get their creative juices flowing for a chance at winning credit with the latest #GOATDIY custom contest.

To participate, contestants are asked to customize a pair of sneakers however they like. This includes adding different panels to an existing design or giving your favorite silhouette a unique colorway. The customs will be judged by a handful of notable creatives and artists including Davide Perella, Gab Bois, Tega Akinola, and Walnut Illustrations.

“#GOATDIY was created to connect with our community and invite individuals to express their creativity,” said Diane Abapo, the Director of Content at GOAT. “It’s been incredible to see this event become an annual gathering of passionate creatives from around the world, as they bring their visions to life and showcase their customized sneakers. We look forward to seeing the unique designs from each participant and most of all, connecting with our global community.”

After the pair has been created, contestants must follow @GOAT on Instagram and upload a photo of their custom sneakers with the hashtag #GOATDIY in the caption. The contest is currently live and will run until June 27. Winners will receive $1,000 in GOAT credit and will be notified through Instagram.