Just a few days away from this year’s Nike Air Max Day, GOAT is letting sneaker fans virtually try-on some of the line’s most coveted styles all from the comfort of their own home.

Starting today on the GOAT app, fans will be able to simulate wearing rare Air Maxes with new pairs added every Friday for the remainder of this month. The AR feature kicks off with the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 and the Stash x Nike Air Classic BW collabs followed by Off-White’s “Desert Ore” Air Max 90 and the Air Max 95 “Stash” the week after. On March 19, Atmos’ “Elephant” Air Max 1 and the Air Max 1 ‘Urawa’ will hit the app’s augmented reality feature and for Air Max Day (March 26), it will feature the anticipated “Bacon” Air Max 90 and Air Max 180 “Opium.”

“Air Max Day is always one of the most anticipated days of the year for sneakers, and it reminds us that bold innovation and technology can change an entire industry,” a GOAT spokesperson said. “In honor of one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes, GOAT is celebrating the Nike Air Max all month long, starting with our Air Max AR Try-On. We want to give our community a chance to experience some of the rarest and most significant Air Max styles up close and on foot by leveraging our AR technology.”

Readers can test out GOAT’s Try-On feature via its app now available on the App Store and Google Play Store.