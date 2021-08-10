Whether you’re an avid collector or a casual consumer, chances are a big chunk of your day is spent copping, selling, and trading exclusive sneakers and streetwear. In the era of instant gratification, footwear aficionados and style savants are always looking for a new way of locating and exchanging hard-to-find sneakers and coveted fashion pieces. With the recent release of the Deadstock App, customers now have that power of choice right at their fingertips.

“Created by sneakerheads for sneakerheads,” Deadstock offers users a one-stop-shop to buy, sell, and trade limited-edition sneakers, as well as sought-after clothing and accessories from popular fashion brands. What’s more, as the first streetwear live marketplace to use next-generation tech like Blockchain system and AI, Deadstock is an ultra-secure platform with an optimized user experience. Everything listed on the app goes through a rigorous in-house authentication process and all users have access to 24/7 customer service.

In promotion of the app’s launch, Deadstock is giving users the chance to win a 2021 Toyota Supra, an all-inclusive trip to Cancun for two, brand-new sneakers, and cash prizes up to $500. Now that Deadstock is here, get ready to indulge in a little buying, selling, and trading of your favorite sneaker and streetwear brands.

The Deadstock App is now available for download on Android’s Google Play and the App Store on iOS. Users can also access the marketplace via Deadstock.co.

Photographer: Stella Choi; Director: Kris Allen Rodriguez; Models: Adam Pu & Demi Raquel; Stylist: Isaiah Jordan Morales (Image via Deadstock App)

Photographer: Stella Choi; Director: Kris Allen Rodriguez; Model: Adam Pu; Stylist: Isaiah Jordan Morales (Image via Deadstock)

Photographer: Jeff Bonsol; Director: Kris Allen Rodriguez; Model: Demi Raquel; Stylist: Isaiah Jordan Morales (Image via Deadstock)