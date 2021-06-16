ComplexLand, Complex Network’s immersive multi-day digital experience, is back for its second go-round and just like the first outing in December, there are plenty of hyped sneaker releases that will be up for grabs.

Some of the exclusive products that will be offered throughout the three-day virtual event include sneakers by Adidas, New Balance, Asics, Bape, and Nike, which ensures that will be plenty of variety for anyone in attendance.

In addition to the sneaker releases, attendees will be able to experience virtual panels, enter giveaways, and check out exclusive content all from the comfort of their homes.

Read on for a breakdown of the best sneaker drops at ComplexLand 2.0 taking place from June 16 to 18. To keep up with all things ComplexLand-related, be sure to follow the Instagram account or sign up at ComplexLand.com to receive the latest updates.