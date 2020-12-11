The sounds of jingle bells are upon us as the holiday season has arrived, meaning it’s officially that time of the year to bring the sneakerhead in your life some much-needed cheer. You could buy them sneakers, but that's always a risky move considering how particular footwear obsessives can be. These are your other options. Whether you’re looking for a levitating shoe display or this year’s most sought-after skincare routine, we have you covered with this holiday gift guide. It’s the perfect list for that person in your life who is agonizingly hard to buy for, or that friend who is always looking for a little something extra. From personalized packs of crew socks to a little DIY project, we promise you that you can’t go wrong with these gifts.