Lauren Cardenas
Joined September 2020 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
How Adidas' Simone Smyth Brought Back the Forum and Kept Its Street Luxury Status
The woman behind the return of the Adidas Forum speaks on her time in the industry, the process of bringing the shoe back, and how she pushed its limits.
Lauren Cardenas1996 days ago
The Best Holiday Gifts for Sneakerheads This Year
From The Complex Sneaker of The Year book to a Bodega Rose sneaker planter, here are the 13 best holidays gifts for sneakerheads in 2020.
Lauren Cardenas2106 days ago
Why One Man Spent $6,000 on an Exclusive Jordan Just to Trash It
'Sneakerheads' creator Jay Longino talks gambling for a pair of 'Oregon' Jordan 4s and beating them up after his gamble paid off.
Lauren Cardenas2166 days ago
Nike, Do Not Disrupt Me
A woman's perspective on the new Nike Dunk Low Disrupt.
Lauren Cardenas2204 days ago