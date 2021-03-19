Historically, going to college on a sports scholarship meant top notch tutors and a free meal plan at the best athletic institutions. For years, being an all-star amateur also meant getting access to exclusive sneakers that were reserved solely for those who played for the program. However, over the course of the last decade, collegiate colorways that were once only available to a chosen few are now seeing more frequent releases.

Take for instance this spring’s Air Jordan 3 ‘Georgetown.’ Pulling inspiration from the player exclusives once gifted to the players and personnel at the DC program, these rarities are now inspiring shoes made for the fans that will never see their stats in a box score. Celebrating the college colorways that have touched down at retail in recent years, here are some of the best school-inspired sneakers you can buy now at GOAT.