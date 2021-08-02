Last week, sources confirmed with Complex Sneakers that today will mark the latest installment of “Yeezy Day.” The event kicked off at 7 a.m. ET via Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and the Confirmed app and since then, releases have been rolling in at the top of ever hour.

The drops began with the launch of the “Mx Cream Clay” Yeezy Foam Runner in addition to a limited restock of the “Tail Light” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and “Azael” Yeezy 700 V3. Although a majority of styles have sold out within minutes of launch, the draw for the latest Yeezy 700 V3 “Glow” is currently open via the Confirmed app and will close at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The first “Yeezy Day” event took place in Aug. 2019, during which fans were treated to the release of around 30 different pairs of Yeezys at Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as on Yeezy Supply. Adidas hasn’t officially confirmed which Yeezys are making a comeback for this year’s event but scroll through to see all the styles that have either been restocked or released for Yeezy Day 2021 so far.