The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2024 (So Far)

These are the limited edition shoes people are spending big money on right now.

Jun 24, 2024
"The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2024 (so far)" article header with images of three different sneakers
Via Complex

What’s the sneaker game without resellers? Don’t answer that. It’s halfway through the year and our last list to roll out isn’t one to debate, we’ve done enough of that so far. Just numbers here. These are the most expensive sneakers on the secondary market so far in 2024.


This year we’ve seen Travis Scott get his own Air Jordan silhouette, the University of Oregon release a player exclusive-type sneaker to the public, Salehe Bembury get more New Balances, the re-emergence of the Air Jordan 17, and a pair of New Balances from first-time collaborator Danielle Cathari.


To find the resell numbers, we used StockX’s average sale data. We also didn’t include high-fashion shoes, friends and family or true PE releases, or sneakers with only a couple sales. With that said, here are the most expensive sneakers of the year (so far).

10. CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Fuchsia'

CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low &quot;Fuchsia&quot; sneaker with bold &quot;SUN!&quot; lettering on the side, displayed against an orange backdrop
Via Complex

Resale price: $474
Retail price: $150
Release date: 5/1

These are pretty sweet. Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Nike collaborations have been hit or miss for me. I loved the crystal Dunks. Didn’t care for the Grinch shoes. Even the original Uptempo Air Force 1s felt played out, in my opinion. But flipping them in purple-ish pink and green was a good move. And it seems like people actually got them. Looks like they did such to resell. 

9. Nike Air Max 1 PE 'University of Oregon'

Nike Air Max 1 PE &quot;University of Oregon&quot; sneaker with brown, beige, and green details. The Complex logo is in the top right corner
Via Complex

Resale price: $220
Retail price: $484
Release date: 3/26

Usually we don’t allow player exclusive or friends and family sneakers onto this list. But this one is a little different. Nike made two PE versions of the Air Max 1 for the University of Oregon and this pair released in-store at Flight Club locations, with the more limited pair releasing on GOAT. Oregon sneakers can be hit or miss, mainly because there’s such a high bar set for them. But these were a happy medium between the ultra-rare and attainable.

8. Air Jordan 17 'Lightning'

Air Jordan 17 Low &quot;Lightning&quot; sneaker displayed, featuring a white body, black laces, and yellow accents. Image sourced from Complex
Via Complex

Resale price: $490
Retail price: $300
Release date: 5/30

Who saw this one coming? Not me. The Air Jordan 17 is a very niche shoe. Some are nostalgic for it. Some don’t even know it exists. It’s certainly not a shoe that Jordan Brand pumps out by the millions each year. So when the model came back, people didn’t know it would do. But Jordan Brand made it limited, sold it for $300, and put it in a metal briefcase, even though the Lows were never sold in them in the first place. $300 is $100 more than what they retailed for back in 2002. Now they go for a lot more than that.

7. Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R 'Heat Be Hot Lava'

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 1906R &quot;Heat Be Hot Lava&quot; sneaker displayed against a background with &quot;Complex&quot; logo in the top corner
Via Complex

Resale price: $536
Retail price: $170
Release date: 1/11

Sometimes a shoe releases so early in the year it kind of slips through the cracks, to no fault of its own. That’s kind of the case of Salehe Bembury’s New Balance 1906R. Because, in my opinion, it might be his best New Balance work to date. Especially this Lava pair. Oh man, they’re hot—literally. 

6. Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 TR 'Sail'

Sail-colored Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 TR sneaker with a white and brown design, featuring a cream Nike swoosh and a gum sole. &quot;Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 TR &#x27;Sail&#x27;&quot; is written below
Via Complex

Resale price: $585
Retail price: $200
Release date: 4/30

If Travis Scott makes a shoe, people are going to want it. But what about his own shoe, not a retro Nike or Jordan? He tested the waters with his CJ1 T-Rexx. At first, maybe people weren’t sold on it. But as time went on, they started to grow on people. Myself included. Are they great? No. But they’re not bad. And if you love Travis Scott, they’re sort of a must have shoe. You’ll have to pony up some cash to get them, though.

5. Nike Air Force 1 '404 Error'

Nike Air Force 1 &quot;404 Error&quot; sneaker, featuring a sleek design with the text &quot;404 Error - The requested sneaker was not found. Try again.&quot; on the side
Via Complex

Resale price: $623
Retail price: $175
Release date: 4/23

Nike’s Dot Swoosh has had an interesting trajectory. The whole NFT thing is dead (no, I don’t give one single care to what you tell me otherwise, sorry). And the brand was heavily invested in it. With that whole trend going the way of covid, Nike pivoted and made shoes that joked about internet culture, like the 404 Air Force 1. A seamless AF1 upper that reads like a 404 error on your computer. Lolz, get it? Anyway, only 404 pairs, they look good enough. There are two different versions of this shoe, this one having a lenticular upper and being more exclusive (and expensive).

4. PJ Tucker x Nike Air Flight 89 'Sky Blue'

Nike Air Flight 89 &quot;Sky Blue&quot; sneaker collaboration with PJ Tucker, featuring a light blue textured design with white accents and a visible air unit. Text: &quot;PJ Tucker x Nike Air Flight 89 &#x27;Sky Blue&#x27;&quot;
Via Complex

Resale price: $722
Retail price: $160
Release date: 5/5

PJ Tucker is the NBA’s biggest sneakerhead. This is not the first time he’s had a shoe from Nike. Remember the Kobe 5s? He follows that up here with a Flight ‘89 that’s inspired by a Boeing jet. (Interesting concept considering what’s happening in the news.) But all of that aside, they were limited and had a fun roll out strategy online where people had to guess Google Maps locations. On top of that, the shoes look great. 

3. Nike Air Force 1 'Chinese New Year'

Nike Air Force 1 &quot;Chinese New Year&quot; sneaker featuring intricate patterns on the upper and a yellow Complex logo in the top right corner
Via Complex

Resale price: $771
Retail price: $365
Release date: 2/14

These are beautiful shoes. There’s always hype around a Chinese New Year release. But what Nike did with the Air Force 1s this year is masterful. Embroidered dragon across the upper. Silk upper with a print on it. Lovely shoes all around. A shoe this nice isn’t gonna be cheap. $365 is a lot for retail, but consider what you’re getting. No wonder they go for so much more now.

2. Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 TR 'University Red'

Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 TR &quot;University Red&quot; sneaker on display, featuring a mix of black and white with a distinctive red swoosh
Via Complex

Resale price: $931
Retail price: $200
Release date: 5/10

Two Travis Scott sneakers on this list isn’t crazy. But neither of them are retro Jordans. What a change of times. The Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx is catching on. Still haven’t seen a ton of them out in the wild, like the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Lows. But give it some time. It’s not as easily wearable of a shoe as those, but still not challenging. This white, black, and red colorway is straight to the point. Let’s see how they hold up over time.

1. Danielle Cathari x New Balance 991v2 'Matcha'

Danielle Cathari x New Balance 991v2 &quot;Matcha&quot; sneaker with green and gray details, featured in Complex article
Via Complex

Resale price: $1,001
Retail price: $250
Release date: 2/9

It’s crazy to see a New Balance shoe this high up on the list. Not that New Balances don’t resell, but wow. Danielle Cathari’s work on the New Balance 991v2 was a cool project from the brand for women in the space. She designed the shoes inspired by matcha cookies on an already new but good silhouette. Dropped them only at Kith. Made very few of them. And that’s why they’re here.

Latest in Sneakers