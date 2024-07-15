On's Newest Running Super Shoe Is Made by Robots

As far as how LightSpray is made, On says it’s created by a robot producing a one-piece upper that’s extra thin and provides a snug fit that makes the shoe not need laces. The robot can make a pair of shoes in three minutes.

Given that there are so few pieces involved in the upper that results from the LightSpray technology, On says it’s able to make the Cloudboom Strike LS with 75 percent less carbon emissions than its other racing shoes. It cuts out the need to have glue in the upper, because the shoe is one piece. The robot makes the upper through an ink-jet printing process, the brand says.

“LightSpray marks a significant milestone for On, not only in creating high performance

products but also the potential it has to move us towards a more sustainable, circular future.”