Austin Reaves' Signature Shoe Releases in "Valentine's Day" Colorway

On Thursday night, Austin Reaves led the Los Angeles Lakers to an upset victory over the top-seeded Boston Celtics with his team missing All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. On Reaves' feet for his 32-point performance was a pink-based colorway of his debut signature sneaker, the Rigorer AR1. The special make-up is a Valentine's Day-themed pair that will be available before the holiday.

The "Valentine's Day" AR1 is dressed in a holiday-appropriate soft pink and white palette with a tie-dye effect on the upper and gradient along the midsole. Butterfly and rose patches can be added and removed to velcro-laden logo hits for a customizable touch.

Expect the Rigorer AR1 "Valentine's Day" to be released at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PT on February 10 exclusively on kickscrew.com and rigorer.com for $100.