Austin Reaves' Signature Shoe Releases in "Valentine's Day" Colorway

Holiday-themed AR1 comes with removable patches.

Feb 02, 2024


Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date
Kickscrew

On Thursday night, Austin Reaves led the Los Angeles Lakers to an upset victory over the top-seeded Boston Celtics with his team missing All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. On Reaves' feet for his 32-point performance was a pink-based colorway of his debut signature sneaker, the Rigorer AR1. The special make-up is a Valentine's Day-themed pair that will be available before the holiday.

The "Valentine's Day" AR1 is dressed in a holiday-appropriate soft pink and white palette with a tie-dye effect on the upper and gradient along the midsole. Butterfly and rose patches can be added and removed to velcro-laden logo hits for a customizable touch.

Expect the Rigorer AR1 "Valentine's Day" to be released at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PT  on February 10 exclusively on kickscrew.com and rigorer.com for $100.

FEBRUARY 1: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the game against the Boston Celtics on February 1, 2024 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date On-Foot
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Pair
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Profile
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Medial
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Heel
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Tongue Detail
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Butterfly Patch
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Rose Patch
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Logo
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Patches
Kickscrew
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR1 Valentine&#x27;s Day Release Date Sole Detail
Kickscrew

Latest in Sneakers