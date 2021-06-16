size? have become the first UK retailer to join forces with ComplexLand 2.0 Marketplace, and to celebrate, the iconic UK sneaker store will be launching one of the most sought-after Nike silhouettes ever created: the legendary Nike Omega Flame.

ComplexLand 2.0 is a free, multi-day virtual experience with exclusives, prizes, talks and discovery, which will include brand pop ups, art exhibitions, collectibles are much more.

The event will see size? curate their own virtual shop for sneakerheads to visit, with the open-world environment featuring unexpected characters and totally bespoke explorable environments. Attendees will be able to select from an array of programming, panels, performances and art, that will make each person’s ComplexLand experience unique.

One of the highlights of the event will see size? drop the highly sought-after Nike Omega Flame as a size? Exclusive via ComplexLand 2.0. The archive silhouette was first released in 1983 and soon became a terrace wear favourite; with this reissue mirroring the OG, serving up a straight fire colourway of the clean running silhouette.

The shoe become a low-key legend for football fans due to it’s rarity and eye-catching, casual charm on matchdays. The shoe is still highly in-demand, so this size? Exclusive Nike reissue is one of the most hyped trainer releases of the year so far.

ComplexLand 2.0 takes place June 16th-18th – make sure you head to the website for your chance to cop The Omega Flame now and get a closer look at the model below.