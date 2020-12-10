In September 2016, The Weeknd signed a deal with PUMA, joining a strong group of brand ambassadors that then included Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. Under his label XO, he went to release several sneakers with the brand, most notably the boot-like Parallel. XO and PUMA continued to drop product through 2018, but it's been quiet on the sneaker front for Abel since—until now.

Earlier today, the singer took to Instagram to formally announce his next footwear project, a collaborative venture between XO and Bape. Part of the brand's Bape Sta 20th Artist Model Series, the first drop sees the iconic Bape Sta delivered in black and white-based colorways, each bearing bright green accent hits and metal XO lace locks.

The series is in reference to the 20th Anniversary of the Bape Sta, the Air Force 1 lookalike that took the streets by storm in 2000.

Both colorways of the XO x Bape Sta will be available at A Bathing Ape locations, us.bape.com, shop.theweeknd.com and bape.com this Saturday, December 12.