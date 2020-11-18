After kicking off the year with the return of OG Dunk Low colorways, Nike has welcomed the 1985 sneaker's high-top variation back into the fold too. Thus far, we've seen a retro of the "Michigan" make up as well as new styles, and now we can confirm that another familiar pair is headed back to retailers.

Part of the Dunk's original "Be True to Your School" campaign, the Iowa Hawkeyes-inspired Highs will be releasing again next month. Often nicknamed "Goldenrod," the black and yellow pair was first seen in 1985 and saw a reissue in 1999 alongside a friends and family exclusive Wu-Tang collaboration complete with the group's W logo at the heel. The Wu-Tang pair is legendary, but the OG "Iowa" version is where it all started.

While high-resolution images of the 2020 "Iowa" Nike Dunk High (CZ8149-002) have yet to surface, Complex has confirmed with retailers that the sneakers will release on Wednesday, Dec. 9 for a retail price of $120.