The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys tell stories about their biggest sneaker come-ups. Matt Welty talks finding 7-year-old sneakers in a local sporting goods store, Brendan Dunne pulls out all the coupons to get the biggest discount on a pair of retro sneakers, and JLP gets a special pair of Kanye samples.