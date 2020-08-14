The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys host Concepts’ Creative Director, Deon Point. He started as a store manager in Boston in 2005 and went on to help shape the shop into one of the most respected retailers in the country. After a decade of building up the Concepts Boston location he then moved on and expanded the boutique brand to New York City. He joins the podcast this week to talk about the upcoming Lacoste Collection and tells some crazy stories of past sneaker releases.