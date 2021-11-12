This week’s episode of Law & Order: SVU explored the world of drill music. Naturally, Twitter users had some thoughts.

The episode, titled “Nightmares In Drill City,” centers around a triple homicide involving a Brooklyn-based rapper named Gutta. Ice-T’s character, Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, is tasked with investigating the case along with Peter Scanavino’s ADA Sonny Carisi and Octavio Pisano’s Detective Joe Velasco. While reviewing Gutta’s music videos, Det. Tutuola schools his colleagues on the history of trap music and gives a shoutout to one the sub-genre’s most influential figures.

“The music’s called drill. It’s made famous by Chief Keef out of Chicago. It spread everywhere,” Tutuola explains. “It’s like competition on whose crew is the hardest.”

Moments later, the detectives get a notification that a new Gutta’ visual had dropped. The video shows the suspect brandishing the alleged murder weapon, flashing one of the victim’s chains, before seemingly admitting to the crime in his lyrics.

“These kids are clout chasing,” Tutuola says. “They’re so stupid they’re doing our jobs for us!”

The scene quickly began circulating on social media, garnering a wide range of reactions from both SVU and drill music fans. You can read some of the responses below.