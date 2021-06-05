Tiger King star Jeff Lowe and wife Lauren were both arrested early Saturday morning in Oklahoma County for driving under the influence.

According to TMZ, both Lowe and his wife were driving at different times before they got pulled over.

Oklahoma City PD claims they saw Lauren switch places with Jeff, who was sitting passenger, before the couple sped off and pulled into another lot. Before coming to a stop, OKCPD says Jeff made an illegal lane change without signaling. Once they were pulled over, OKCPD conducted a field sobriety test for Jeff, whom allegedly appeared intoxicated.

Police brought the couple to jail around 4 a.m. local time. As of Saturday afternoon, they were still in custody.

The incident comes just a little over two months after Jeff suffered a stroke that left him unresponsive in an Oklahoma casino.

Back in March, the 53-year-old former business partner of Joe Exotic collapsed at the WinStar World Casino before being airlifted to a hospital in Denton, Texas.

At the time, Lauren told TMZ she suspected foul play, claiming that a stranger who approached the couple’s table at dinner that night might’ve spiked Jeff’s drink, allegedly causing the stroke.

Although Lowe’s blood and urine samples came back negative for commonly used drugs, Lauren suggested that a less-traceable toxin may have been used. However, the couple has not reported the incident to the police.

After spending three days in the hospital, Lowe returned home. Despite performing a series of tests, doctors have not determined the cause of the stroke.