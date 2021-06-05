Just two months after Michael Keaton announced that he will be reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie, director Andy Muschietti has given fans a sneak peak at Keaton’s return as the Dark Knight.

Muschietti took to Instagram Friday to post a caption-free picture of Keaton’s classic Batsuit splashed with droplets of blood. The pic, which follows a few others Muschietti has teased about the film, serves as the first visual confirmation that Keaton will make an appearance in the forthcoming DC Comics Extended Universe film.

Keaton first played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 hit Batman, and then again in the 1992 sequel Batman Returns.

Alongside Keaton, The Flash is also set to feature the DCEU iteration played by Ben Affleck, who donned the cape and cowl in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before supposedly retiring from the role after 2017’s Justice League. Meanwhile, Ezra Miller will reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash, which he portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and both iterations of the Justice League.

According to Muschietti, The Flash will be introducing fans to the “idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics,” and will allow “several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact.”

The Flash is set to be released on Nov. 4, 2022.