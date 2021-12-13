DC fans have a lot to be excited for with next year’s Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, especially after the movie’s international trailer dropped on Sunday.

The new clip, which dropped in Japan, features some additional footage of Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne as he takes on Paul Dano’s The Riddler in Gotham City. “I’m here to unmask the truth about this city,” Dano’s Riddler, who’s been billed as a maniacal serial killer, says in the menacing clip.

It’s further proof that director Matt Reeves has set out to craft a neo-noir film of the highest order. The clip also arrives as speculation ramps up that the film could include a version of The Joker,

As previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter, Warner Bros. is testing two cuts of the film—one with a certain actor involved, and one without. It’s unclear which actor the report refers to, but people have been speculating that it’s Barry Keoghan, who’s rumored to be playing The Joker.

“Last month, the internet went a little crazy about Barry Keoghan maybe, maybe not, playing the Joker in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman,” the report reads. “Don’t look to us to answers on that one. But we can tell you this: Multiple sources tell us that Warner Bros. has been testing two different cuts of The Batman, one with a certain actor, one without. And the final test screening occurred last week, with the decision now made as to which version the studio likes, says one source.”

Keoghan was cast in the film as Gotham City Police Department officer Stanley Merkel back in 2020, but the true nature of his character remains a mystery.

The latest trailer—which ends with a pretty chilling laugh—can be viewed up above.