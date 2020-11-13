Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available, exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It is cut from the same cloth as its 2018 predecessor, but there's a more scrappy, youthful energy that drives this game. Miles is new to the superhero game, which means that he still has his rough edges. He stumbles a bit on his landings. And he's still discovering and learning to harness his latent powers: his Venom electrical attacks, and his ability to turn invisible.

If you're expecting to breeze through this game using your old Spidey skills, think again; this may be a shorter game, but it's also a harder one than its predecessor. Here are a few Spider-Man: Miles Morales strategies to keep you one step ahead of your foes, along with some cool Easter eggs that you definitely don't want to miss.