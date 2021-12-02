Seth Rogen is no slouch when it comes to his career in Hollywood. But based on his recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor doesn’t see himself as an A-lister, at least not compared to the likes of Oprah, Drake, and Leo.

During his remote interview with Jimmy Fallon, Rogen recounted how he ended up at Adele’s recent Adele One Night Only concert special, and how in the heck he had better seats than Drake.

“I was there,” Rogen said at the 2:08-mark of the video above. “I was in the front row of the Adele concert and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele concert special at all.”

Rogen said he and his wife got a random invite to the show, and thought it was going to be a small affair. So they indulged in some cannabis prior to the attending, and were shocked by the scale of the show, and their front row sears, when they arrived. “We were like, it’s an Adele concert, it’s in the park. We smoked a ton of weed and were like, we’re just gonna go and enjoy this lovely Adele concert,” he said.

“We pull up and we see cranes and camera cranes, there’s drones flying around,” Rogen explained. “There’s an entire crew there and I’m like, ‘Oh no. We are at the filming of a television special I think.’”

Rogen went on to joke about how inexplicable it was that he was seated in the front row, in front of some of the biggest stars in the world, despite the fact that he’d never met Adele in his life.

“I don’t know Adele, and if Adele you’re watching this, why did you do that?” Rogen said, jokingly.

Rogen described the experience as being “truly wild,” especially because he felt he had to look “cool” while on camera. “It was hard for me to look cool ‘cause I’m uncomfortable, I’m too close,” he joked. “I feel Leonardo DiCaprio behind me, like, ‘Did Seth Rogen write ‘Rolling in the Deep? Is that why he’s so close?’”

Rogen even joked that he could feel Drake, who was sitting behind him, burn a hole in his back because of his superior seats. “I was in front of Drake,”he said. “There is no world where I should be in front of Drake! How is that possible? And I could just feel Drake’s eyes drilling into the back of my head like, ‘Why am I in 3R and he’s in 1A?’ I was six rows in front of like, Ellen DeGeneres and Kris Jenner! I truly have no idea why they did that.”

You can watch the hilarious story and the rest of the interview up top.