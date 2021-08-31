Younes Bendjima, who dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2016-18, has called out Scott Disick over alleged DMs of him trashing Kourt and her current boyfriend Travis Barker.

The alleged Instagram DMs, which Bendjima shared to his Instagram Stories, show Scott sending over a picture of Kourtney laying on top of the Blink 182 drummer in a PDA-filled vacation moment.

Image via Instagram

“Yo is this chick ok!????” Disick reportedly wrote. “Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Bendjima was quick to shut the whole thing down, reportedly responding to Scott with “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy” and “PS: i aint your bro.”