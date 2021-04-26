Glenn Close might not have won Best Supporting Actress at the 93rd Oscars for her role as Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance in Hillbilly Elegy but she did win audiences over with her seemingly encyclopedic knowledge of movie soundtrack history.

Close showed off said knowledge when Questlove played Experience Unlimited’s 1988 track “Da Butt” from the soundtrack for Spike Lee’s film School Daze during an Oscars trivia segment hosted by Lil Rel Howery. Not only did the 74-year-old know about the song and its history, but she also showed off the track’s dance.

“Wait a second, that’s ‘Da Butt,’” Close said. “It was a classic song by the great Washington DC go-go band E.U., so yeah… shout outs to Sugar Bear and the whole Backyard Band and the whole DMV.”

Check out the sure to be iconic moment below.

The whole exchange took viewers by surprise, with many taking to social media to share their reactions.

Check some of them out below.