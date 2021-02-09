Shortly after renewing many of its ongoing series, The CW announced pilots of several new shows including a reboot of The Powerpuff Girls and a new Ava DuVernay-helmed superhero show.

The news comes via Deadline, which reports that the reboot of the popular children’s cartoon will pick up with the titular trio in adulthood. Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles have grown disillusioned and resentful of their childhood spent fighting crime (because someone out there still likes grim reimaginings nearly two decades after Christopher Nolan first took on Batman). The series is executive produced by Diablo Cody and Veronica Mars’ Heather Regnier.

DuVernay’s Naomi is in the same genre but seems worlds apart, tonally speaking. It’s a superpowered mystery set in a small Northwestern town, with the lead discovering secrets about her home at the same time she learns a bit about her own occluded origins. The show is based on a comic of the same name from Powers and House of M writer Brian Bendis.

Whether or not The CW would order pilots over full-season orders was in question, as the coronavirus pandemic has made it considerably harder to put a shoot together, particularly for a single episode of television. However, it’s clear The CW wants to see what these shows can do.

The network has been extremely generous to series that showed promise, renewing a whole raft of shows early on this year before several of them had even finished their inaugural run. One of those, like Powerpuff, was a reboot of a beloved ‘90s property: Walker, Texas Ranger.