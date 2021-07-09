There’s a common misconception that skincare is something only women are concerned with, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Debunking that myth is at the heart of Old Spice’s aptly titled “Men Have Skin Too” campaign. Launching in 2019, the tongue-in-cheek spots feature comedians Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis as a loving couple who often bump heads over his Old Spice body wash because she can’t keep her hands off it. Who can blame her as it gives him impossibly smooth skin. The brand’s latest commercial expands this relatable universe with the addition of music icon, Patti LaBelle, as the “Old Spice Guy Mother-In-Law.”

After a year of everyone living in close quarters with loved ones, Old Spice understands how the tension of cohabitation can transform small annoyances into bigger issues. In a case of art imitating life, the 45-second spot finds the Old Spice Guy (Cole) reaching his boiling point after being cooped up in the house with his family. The final straw comes when his mother-in-law (LaBelle) not only uses up his Old Spice Moisturize with Shea Butter Body Wash but also takes his robe. That leads to a dramatic faceoff that we can all relate to.

“We’ve discovered that partners and family members love Old Spice and this campaign takes an over-the-top look at humorous relationship dynamics that could result in hilarious scenarios, including when you find your mother-in-law using your products,” says Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice vice president at Procter & Gamble. “We can all relate after the unique living situations of the past 18 months. And who is more relatable and revered as the Patti LaBelle? As our Mother-in-Law, Ms. LaBelle brings a tremendous energy that blends perfectly with the campaign. We’re honored to have her as part of our Old Spice family.”

The feeling is mutual as LaBelle adds: “Old Spice is an iconic brand that makes great smelling products. And I’ve always loved their commercials, so I’m thrilled to play the Mother-in-Law in the ‘Men Have Skin Too’ sequel. The men in my life have been using Old Spice for years and the products are so good, I’ve been known to use them myself from time to time.”

Check out the latest “Men Have Skin Too” commercial below and visit your local retailer or OldSpice.com to grab some swagger for yourself.