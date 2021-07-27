Whether you’re counting cards or counting how many days are left until Tiffany Haddish and Oscar Isaac’s The Card Counter hits theaters, today’s trailer reveal should be enough to keep you shuffling.

Paul Schrader’s latest directoral job finds Oscar starring as an ex-military interrogator-turned-gambler in the revenge thriller, which is set to premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Featuring additional performances from Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe, and Martin Scorsese as executive producer, the Focus Features film hits theaters on Sept. 10.

Oscar’s character William Tell is haunted by his past decisions in the film, and in the trailer, he can be heard telling Haddish’s character that “nothing can justify what we did.” At one point in the trailer, viewers even get a steamy kiss scene, too.

“There is a weight a man can accrue,” Isaac narrates in the trailer. “The weight created by his past actions. That is a weight which can never be removed.”

The upcoming film follows Schrader’s First Reformed, which starred Ethan Hake as a Protestant minister. The film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2019 Oscars. But his latest marks Scorsese’s fifth collaboration with Schrader, after Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Bringing Out the Dead, and Taxi Driver.