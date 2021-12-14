For those of us in possession of massive amounts of talent, the weight of it all, at times, can indeed be unbearable. And thus is the crux of the aptly named The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a new film starring Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself.

In a new trailer, shared by Lionsgate on Tuesday, we open on a conversation between Cage and Neil Patrick Harris regarding the former’s seemingly indefinite stay at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. “You owe them $600,000,” Harris reminds Cage when he tries to rationalize his lengthy stay by claiming the staff loves having him there.

The escalation from this point is swift, as Cage ultimately agrees to take part in the birthday celebration of a megafan (played by Pedro Pascal of The Mandalorian and Narcos), only to simultaneously be enlisted by a CIA operative (played by Tiffany Haddish of Tuca & Bertie and Bad Trip).

Up top, catch the new red band trailer. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, also starring Sharon Horgan and Ike Barinholtz, hits theaters on April 22. Directing this promising romp is Tom Gormican, creator of the Craig Robinson and Adam Scott-starring Ghosted sitcom.

The famously prolific Cage is fresh off the release of a number of well-received films this year alone, including the uniquely moving Pig and Sion Sono’s Sundance-premiered Prisoners of the Ghostland. Sono’s film was recently the subject of a conversation between Complex’s Khal and the actor, which you can revisit in full right here.