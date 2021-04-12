Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are expecting twin boys. The news comes via De La Rosa’s Instagram, where she showed off her pregnant belly with Cannon by her side.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” De La Rosa captioned the image. “I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Cannon has yet to post the baby announcement on his personal page.

The Masked Singer host just welcomed a baby girl with model Brittany Bell in December of last year. He and Bell had been dating on and off since 2014, according to E News. Cannon also shares twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The two finalized their divorce in 2016.