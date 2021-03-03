Ahead of the arrival of her highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle has responded to accusations that she bullied royal aides.

The Times of London reports that insiders close to the royal family alleged that Markle had caused two royal aides to break down crying.” The story specifically makes reference to a 2018 email from the couple’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf, in which he said he was “very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs of the household in the past year.”

It has also been alleged that the email read, “The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights.” The two aides say they were bullied and personally “humiliated” by Markle, although no action was taken regarding the claims at the time.

The arrival of these accusations comes ahead of a two-hour special on the couple that airs this Sunday on CBS, during which they’re expected to discuss their decision to step down from their royal duties.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, per the Times of London. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

Markle is said to be hurt by the accusations. “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,’ her spokesman said.

Markle herself has spoken about the abuse she has faced online, explaining that in 2019 she was the “most trolled person in the entire world.”

Last month, it was revealed that the couple is expecting their second child together.