Porsche is giving a new generation of innovative digital artists the chance to realise their dreams, platforming their future-facing work in some of the most iconic and highly-trafficked locations in the world right now.

In partnership with KÖNIG GALERIE (known for representing and exhibiting a cutting edge roster of international artists), the Global Gallery takes over the most famous billboards on the planet with art for eight weeks. From NYC’s Times Square to Tokyo’s legendary Shibuya Crossing, this has already been a game-changing moment for these artists as their work continues to be seen by more people than ever before.

The Global Gallery is the latest chapter in Porsche’s ‘Dreamers. On.’ initiative, which is supporting people to achieve their wildest dreams. It’s a philosophy that’s been present in the company since its inception more than 70 years ago, and can be traced back to company founder Ferry Porsche, who could not find the car he was dreaming of and therefore decided to build it himself.