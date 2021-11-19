Porsche is giving a new generation of innovative digital artists the chance to realise their dreams, platforming their future-facing work in some of the most iconic and highly-trafficked locations in the world right now.
In partnership with KÖNIG GALERIE (known for representing and exhibiting a cutting edge roster of international artists), the Global Gallery takes over the most famous billboards on the planet with art for eight weeks. From NYC’s Times Square to Tokyo’s legendary Shibuya Crossing, this has already been a game-changing moment for these artists as their work continues to be seen by more people than ever before.
The Global Gallery is the latest chapter in Porsche’s ‘Dreamers. On.’ initiative, which is supporting people to achieve their wildest dreams. It’s a philosophy that’s been present in the company since its inception more than 70 years ago, and can be traced back to company founder Ferry Porsche, who could not find the car he was dreaming of and therefore decided to build it himself.
As Porsche platforms the new wave of digital artists to hit new heights, we wanted to take you a bit deeper and profile the visionaries who are taking over billboards from New York to Tokyo. Get to know the digital artists making their dreams come true, below.
All artworks are also purchasable as open NFTs – accessed via QR codes on the digital billboards or misa.art directly – for prices starting from €100, available until December 7th 2021.
Visit misa.art/gg to to learn more about Global Gallery presented by Porsche and curated by KÖNIG.
Andy Picci
Born in Switzerland, Andy Picci’s abstract work is inspired by themes of fame, social networks and the deeper quest for self-identity. Picci’s artwork presents a critical look at the torments of a contemporary culture that’s dominated by social media.
Auriea Harvey
Auriea Harvey’s work combines digital and physical processes to create sculptures that bridge physical space and mixed reality. With an extensive background in video games, her sculptures display characteristics and narratives that live naturally in a digital age. Harvey also uses her work to trace her African-American diasporic lineage.
Banz & Bowinkel
Giulia Bowinkel and Friedemann Banz have worked together as Banz & Bowinkel since 2009. The duo started creating digital art in 2007 after graduating from Kunstakademie Düsseldorf and now work across a wide range of styles including animation, augmented reality, virtual realities and installations.
Ben Elliot
Ben Elliot uses his art to address issues facing the modern world including emerging technologies, influencer marketing and socio-economic trends. Priding himself on strong identity and storytelling, Elliot has linked up with some of the biggest digital brands and mobile apps on the planet to put his own stamp on the digital world.
John Yuyi
John Yuyi is a Taiwanese visual artist based in New York City. Social media forms the premise and platform for her creative work, in which she reflects on her own emotions, her bipolar disorder, the sense of a modern society as observed on a daily basis and the emotions of others. She is best known for her works in the medium of temporary tattoos.
Jon Burgerman
Jon Burgerman’s colourful and positive artwork focuses on creative play as a means of communication. For Burgerman, art is an escape, not only from the outside world but also from his inner anxieties. The bright colours offer an alternative space for his inner existence, while his playful characters offer both company and an opportunity to reflect.
Jonas Lund
Jonas Lund’s work extends to paintings, sculptures, photography, websites and performances that offer a critical perspective on the power structures that control the modern world. Lund demonstrated his perceptiveness in 2018 by launching the Jonas Lund Token (JLT), a cryptocurrency that gives investors the opportunity to shape his artistic direction. As Lund’s career path and market value develops, so does the value of a JLT.
kennedy+swan
kennedy+swan create art that comments on the future of evolution, imagining a world 1,000 years in the future, where so-called hybrids will develop – beings that are part plant, part animal and part human. They bring their characters to life through VR, AR, 3D scans and motion capture, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in their worlds.
Manuel Rossner
Manuel Rossner first started designing digital spaces and virtual worlds in 2012, and uses them to investigate how new technologies are impacting on art and society. His interactive architectures are composed of digital materials that represent both spatial interventions and virtual extensions.
Junuwana
Artist and architect duo JUNUWANA design virtual architectures in the digital realm and invite their audiences to live in a virtual world. By sharing time-based architectural spaces with people in the digital public realm, the artists question how the realm of art and architecture might be expanded in the digital space, where gravity no longer exists.
Nicole Ruggiero
Nicole Ruggiero is a 3D artist who creates work based on internet culture. Most recently, her art has explored important issues such as digital identity, nostalgia, online romance and sexuality, internet subcultures, virality and meme humour. She presents these themes through 3D figures, internet relics and online iconography, blurring the boundary between virtual and real.
