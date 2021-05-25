Variety has confirmed that actor Mark York died last week after being hospitalized with what has been described as “a brief and unexpected illness.” He was 55.

York passed away in the early morning hours on May 19 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not disclosed the exact cause of his death.

York is best known for playing Billy Merchant in four episodes of NBC’s The Office.

Other appearances include CSI: NY and 8 Simple Rules. He also has an uncredited role in the 2001 Steven Spielberg-directed film A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

York, who has been a paraplegic since 1988, refused to be held back by his disability. Those who knew him would point out his “outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality,” while his resume proves what he was able to accomplish in pursuit of his dreams. “He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do,” his obit said. “He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future.”

After graduating with three majors from Anderson University, York began his push for a career in acting. Aside from his work on the big and small screen, York was also an inventor who had obtained two patents. He’s survived by his his mother, father, and three brothers.