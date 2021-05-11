The video game releases for May 2021 are shaping up to be incredible. And leading the pack is the latest installment in the Resident Evil franchise: Resident Evil Village. It’s the next step in the ongoing, soft reboot of the franchise, and based on its trailers, it takes its aesthetic inspiration from Resident Evil 4 (2005), the widely agreed upon high point of the franchise. And that’s before the 9’6 Lady Dimitrescu and her three supernatural daughters reveal themselves and make your life a living hell.

Beyond that heavy hitter, we have a Legendary Edition of another classic franchise, a DLC for a critically acclaimed title from last year, and a number of high profile free games, available by subscription. Overall, there are some decent offerings for gamers gearing up for what could be a hot summer...outdoors.

Here is all your major video game news for May 2021.