Night Shyamalan is back with another psychological thriller that, much like his juggernaut debut The Sixth Sense, seems to have some horror DNA as well.

In the first trailer for Old, we’re introduced to a family of four who begin their vacation on what appears to be an idyllic remote beach. But when the children start to age way faster than they should, they must embark in what looks like a dealy race against time.

Based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters, the film stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. It was written, directed, and produced by Shyamalan, whose most recent efforts, Split and Glass, have put him back in Hollywood’s good graces.



After breaking onto the scene with the aforementioned The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable, Shyamalan had the industry in the palm of his hands. But a string of duds meant that he had to claw his way back to the top. With Old, he seem s to be fully back to that kind of big top filmmaking that first made him a household name.

“It was so precarious to make the film at that time, and I decided to do it because that cast, I didn’t want to lose anyone, I didn’t want to lose one person, so I decided to go for it,” he told Entertainment Weekly about the precarious shoot. “It was risky to shoot it at that moment because it was hurricane season in the Caribbean. In fact, our sets got destroyed by a hurricane, and we built them up again, and we were very lucky that second time they stayed up.”

Old is set to hit theaters on July 23. Watch the trailer up top.