Lindsay Lohan is not only making her return to acting, but the actress is now engaged.

The 35-year-old entertainer announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a series of photos of her and her fiancé, Bader Shammas. “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love,” she captioned the images as she showed off her diamond engagement ring. He also confirmed their engagement by retweeting her Twitter announcement.

According to People, the couple has been dating for two years, though the relationship has been fairly private. After attending college in Florida, Shammas moved to Dubai where he is now the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse. Lohan has also lived in Dubai herself for the last few years.

Lohan’s new, still-untitled, forthcoming Netflix film is a Christmas-themed romantic comedy. She plays a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

The film was announced in May, with production beginning earlier this month. It looks like it’s now slated for a 2022 release. Lohan recently shared a photo from the film, writing, “Back at work and couldn’t be happier! Action!”