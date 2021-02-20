LaKeith Stanfield let it be known that he didn’t agree with some suggestive questions Charlamagne tha God asked Daniel Kaluuya when the Judas and the Black Messiah star made his virtual visit to The Breakfast Club.

On the morning radio show, Charlamagne asked Kaluuya if the role that Stanfield, his costar, played in the film as informant William O’Neal made him look at Stanfield any differently because of how well he played it— “too well,” according to Charlamagne. Kaluuya inquired whether the question stemmed from a beef still brewing between him and Stanfield, but the radio host insisted otherwise. “I never had an issue with him,” Charlamagne said. “I do feel like he was born to play this role, though.”

Kaluuya, however, immediately shut it down, responding, “We’re not having that.”

Kaluuya explained that Stanfield had the hardest time carrying out his role because his character has beliefs that were so opposite to his own. He added that Stanfield made the biggest sacrifice out of anyone in the movie and played the role amazingly.

While Kaluuya did a great job deflecting Charlamagne’s question, once LaKeith caught wind of it, he replied right away in a comment under a since-deleted post of their conversation.

“Hoes. This is what hoes do,” he wrote in a comment to a post of the interview. “Get sonned by reality. Get off me bro u a lame. Daniel ain’t an idiot. Leave me be dog and find somebody else @cthagod.”

The biographical drama released last weekend and is centered around the latter half of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton’s life as the federal government prepared its plot to assassinate him, with the help of William O’Neal, played by Stanfield.