Last year, the already unfortunate name “Karen” fell out of favor with new parents, and for good reason.

In recent years, though no one alive during them should need an explanation, “Karen” has been used as a catch-all term for white women who go viral after being filmed engaging in some manner of entitled (and often shockingly racist) behavior. The name has even extended its use to occasionally include pandemic deniers. Last November, for example, many took to referring to Elon Musk as “Space Karen” after the Tesla CEO inaccurately described COVID-19 tests as “extremely bogus.”

It’s no surprise then that Karen is now the title of a forthcoming horror movie from director Coke Daniels. Earlier this month, Deadline reported that 13 Films had boarded sales on the Taryn Manning-starring film ahead of the Cannes virtual market. Producers include Flixville USA, BET, Burke Management, and more.

Manning, known for her portrayal of Pennsatucky on Orange Is the New Black, plays a racist white woman named—you guessed it—Karen Drexler. The character, in keeping with the Karenness of it all, proceeds to conspire to push a Black family out of an Atlanta suburb. Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke also star.

A recently released trailer, available to watch up top, shows the movie-ified “Karen” experience in action. And as you’ve surely guessed, people have thoughts. Some have criticized the entire basis for the film, arguing that real-life Karens are enough to deal with, while others have pointed to Karen as the latest example of a Jordan Peele-inspired horror take that falls short of its influences. Some have also pointed to comments from Tanning last year in which the actress defended Trump while invoking QAnon theories.

The movie itself isn’t even out yet, but the reactions are still stacking up: