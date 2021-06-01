A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski issued a playful response to Amy Schumer’s since-deleted Instagram post where she encouraged people to go see his latest film, and joked that she has said for “a long time” that his marriage to Emily Blunt is “a pretend marriage for publicity.”

“I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away, Amazing to be in a movie theater,” Schumer wrote. “Although I’ve said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”

“Thank you Amy!...for blowing up our whole marriage spot,” Krasinski wrote back. He and Blunt have been married since 2010, and have two daughters together. The Office star admitted during a recent Q&A that the couple was “terrified” about working together on a film, but he said he came away from the experience of A Quiet Place realizing she’s “the best collaborator of my entire life.”

“There were days when she wasn’t shooting, and she’d still come to set, and she’d still see the shots and cheer us on,” he continued. “She is without a doubt, not only the best actress I have or will work with, but she’s the greatest collaborator I’ve ever had.”

When Blunt won Female Actor in a supporting role two years ago for her work in A Quiet Place, Krasinski was seen fighting back tears that were either genuine or up to par with the performance in his final scene with Steve Carell on the “Goodbye, Michael” episode of The Office. We’ll go with the former.

Krasinski wasn’t the only one caught in Schumer’s odd promotional crosshairs. The comedian also urged her followers to see Disney’s Cruella, writing, “It’s well known Emma Stone is a toxic person but @disneycruella is amazing!!” Despite the obvious joking nature of her comments, people mistook her humor for sincerity.