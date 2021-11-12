Joe Rogan is making headlines again, but this time it has nothing to do with his COVID-19 advice.

In a sitdown with Ari Shaffir, Mark Normand, and Shane Gillis, the podcaster said that he’s so flexible that he can perform oral sex on himself, though he claimed he’s never actually done it.

“I could suck my own dick if I wanted to,” Rogan said. “I’m super flexible. I’ve never done it but I’ve put it around my face just to know I could do it.”

All three guests rebuked his comment, saying it’s not possible, to which Rogan replied that he could “flatten” his body out.