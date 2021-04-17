Jeffree Star says he’s staring down a long road to recovery.

The 35-year-old YouTuber took to social media on Friday to confirm he had been hospitalized after a “severe” car accident.

“This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives,” Star wrote. “I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.”

According to TMZ, the accident occurred on Hat 6 Road in Wyoming at around 8:30 a.m. local time. Authorities say Star was behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce when it lost control due to the slushy conditions. Star confirmed the report in a series of tweets on Friday night, stating the vehicle had rolled over three times after hitting black ice.

Star and Lucas were reportedly wearing seatbelts at the time of the accidentand the Wyoming Highway Patrol says it doesn’t appear that drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

“My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7,” Star wrote.

Star announced he was moving to Wyoming in late 2020 after purchasing a 70-acre ranch outside Casper. Shortly after the move, affair rumors began swirling around the influencer and Kanye West, who also owns a ranch in the Cowboy State. Star denied the reports in a YouTube video titled “Addressing the Kanye Situation.”

“I’m single. I’m not sleeping with anyone,” Star said. “I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny … How did we even get to this moment? How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?”