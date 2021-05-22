Just two months after signing a five-year, $40 million development deal with WarnerMedia, Issa Rae proved Friday that she’s not above clapping back at trolls on Twitter.
It began with a tweet from a random woman who decided to share a few negative thoughts about Rae.
“Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay,” the hater wrote in a post. “Every black person ain’t attractive. Also, she will never know who I am and even if she did it doesn’t matter because I don’t want to fuck her or be hired by her.”
Rae was made aware of the comments and replied by posting the woman’s profile photo and a caption: “Okay, but we look the same? The fuck?”
It didn’t take long for fans to come to the Insecure star’s defense, as they began sharing side-by-side pictures of the two women noting that they do, in fact, resemble one another.
“Not my cousins publicly disrespecting me,” Rae joked in a tweet. The woman maintained that she and Rae don’t look alike at all, although she admitted they do have similar features.
Check out the best Twitter reactions below.