Just two months after signing a five-year, $40 million development deal with WarnerMedia, Issa Rae proved Friday that she’s not above clapping back at trolls on Twitter.

It began with a tweet from a random woman who decided to share a few negative thoughts about Rae.

“Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay,” the hater wrote in a post. “Every black person ain’t attractive. Also, she will never know who I am and even if she did it doesn’t matter because I don’t want to fuck her or be hired by her.”

Issa Rae is not an attractive woman to me and that is okay. Every black person aint attractive. Also, she will never know who I am and even if she did it doesn’t matter because I don’t want to fuck her or be hired by her. — Issa Rae Fat Twin (@_ParadiseParis) May 21, 2021

Rae was made aware of the comments and replied by posting the woman’s profile photo and a caption: “Okay, but we look the same? The fuck?”

It didn’t take long for fans to come to the Insecure star’s defense, as they began sharing side-by-side pictures of the two women noting that they do, in fact, resemble one another.

“Not my cousins publicly disrespecting me,” Rae joked in a tweet. The woman maintained that she and Rae don’t look alike at all, although she admitted they do have similar features.

Check out the best Twitter reactions below.