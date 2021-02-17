It’s only 2021, but INFINITI is already revealing its all-new 2022 QX55. To celebrate its release, INFINITI gave Anishka Clarke and Niya Bascom, the visual masterminds behind Brooklyn’s Ishka Designs, a tour of the car. When Clarke and Bascom saw the QX55 they were most impressed, using their designers’ eyes to break down all the details that make the vehicle so cool. While Bascom admired the QX55’s “origami-inspired grille mesh,” which he found “beautiful,” Clarke appreciated the car’s lines and “balance of proportions,” noting that they created “a feeling of timeless and inspired design.” To see the all-new INFINITI QX55 for yourself, peep the video up above, then head to infinitiusa.com to get more details on the new luxury vehicle. And be sure to stay tuned for part two of INFINITI’s Luxe by Design video series to see Ishka Designs hop inside the INFINITI QX55.