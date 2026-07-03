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Ishka Designs Says the All-New INFINITI QX55 Has a ‘Feeling of Timeless and Inspired Design’
Design Masterminds Anishka Clarke and Niya Bascom of Brooklyn’s Ishka Designs tour the new 2022 INFINITI QX55 and share their thoughts on why it works so well.
The 550 Horsepower Infiniti Eau Rouge Is Headed to Production
Infiniti is starting to take the high-performance sedan market very seriously, it seems.
Miss The Maybach? 2015 Infiniti Q70 Might Do The Trick
Infiniti will bring a long-wheelbase option of the Q70 to the US market in 2015.
Infiniti is Planning an Almighty Flagship Sedan for 2018
Two more doors and more power than a GT-R.
Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge Got a GT-R Heart Transplant
Thank you Sebastian Vettel.
For Infiniti, Sebastien Vettel's Dominance is a Mixed Blessing
You'd think that having a four-time F1 world champion would be a good thing.
Infiniti Wants You to Understand Why All the Cars Are Called "Q" Now (Video)
There is a reason for it...no, really.
Infiniti is Going to Sell Two Designer Q50s on Gilt
One designer failed miserably, and one was brilliant.
Red Bull Unveils Infiniti RB9 for 2013 Formula One Season
Reigning triple world champions Sebastian Vettel and teammate Mark Webber show off their ride for this year's Formula Onr season.
Infiniti Will Unveil a New G at the Detroit Auto Show
The current one's looking a bit tired.
Nissan and Infiniti Plans To Build 85 Percent of Models in America by 2015
Made in the U.S. of A.
Infiniti Makes The World's Fastest Full Hybrid
Infinity beat Porsche at something!
Cirque de Soliel Commissions Celebratory Infiniti
That's one striking G37.
Infiniti’s New Service Is A Better Personal Assistant Than Fonzworth Bentley
Infiniti's 24-hour concierge service is there when you need it.
Nissan To Go Balls Out, Release New Model Every Six Weeks
Somebody at Nissan has been very busy.